Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glen Boss and Brutal take out the Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Glen Boss and Brutal take out the Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Horses

Seventh Doncaster for Boss simply Brutal

6th Apr 2019 5:10 PM

GUN three-year-old Brutal has given jockey Glen Boss his seventh Doncaster Mile win with a thoroughly dominant display on day one of The Championships.

Sent forward from a wide barrier, Brutal raced outside leader and edged clear to beat Dreamforce and courageous topweight Hartnell in the $3 million race at Randwick.

"When you've got the vehicle underneath you that can just do what they do - that was the easiest Doncaster I have ever won. That was painless," the 49-year-old Boss said.

"He was spectacular. It wasn't that simple but, well, they've got a very good horse here. That's the softest victory I have ever had in the Doncaster."

The O'Reilly colt provided his legendary sire O'Reilly with his second Doncaster winner.

FormGuide

More Stories

brutal doncaster mile dreamforce glen boss hartnell royal randwick
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Capricon set to smash attendance record at Rocky showgrounds

    premium_icon Capricon set to smash attendance record at Rocky showgrounds

    News People dressed in all manner of costumes poured through the gates.

    Emergency services unite for Qld Easter safety campaigns

    premium_icon Emergency services unite for Qld Easter safety campaigns

    Health They are calling for responsibility on the roads and around the home

    BREAKING: Vehicle flips onto roof at North Rocky roundabout

    premium_icon BREAKING: Vehicle flips onto roof at North Rocky roundabout

    Breaking Police are advising motorists to take alternative routes.

    The story behind Capricon's headlining star

    premium_icon The story behind Capricon's headlining star

    News From behind bars to the big screen, Jones looks to share some wisdom