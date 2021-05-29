Done deal: Dearden joins Cowboys as Clifford departs

Emotions were running high on Friday night and it is clear why. Hours later, there have been some huge player movement decisions.

Emotions were running high on Friday night and it is clear why. Hours later, there have been some huge player movement decisions.

Tom Dearden is officially a Cowboy as Jake Clifford departs North Queensland to link with Newcastle.

North Queensland on Saturday morning confirmed former Bronco Dearden had joined the club immediately.

"We are thrilled the opportunity arose to accelerate Tom's arrival in North Queensland," Cowboys head of football Micheal Luck said.

"The prospect of adding someone with Tom's talent and enthusiasm to our team mid-season is exciting for our club.

"We believe he will be a tremendous asset for the North Queensland Cowboys for the remainder of 2021 and beyond."

Clifford, who made an emotional farewell in the Cowboys' win over the Warriors last night, could make his Knights debut as soon as next weekend's Round 13 clash against Parramatta.

Tom Dearden is officially a Cowboy. Picture: Liam Kidston

HALFBACK'S TEARS POINT TO BIG SWITCH AT COWBOYS

Cowboys coach Todd Payten has given the clearest indication yet that Broncos halfback Tom Dearden could be on his way to North Queensland.

Elated after his side's thrilling 29-28 victory against the New Zealand Warriors, Payten was asked about his young half Jake Clifford, who appeared emotional after the encounter.

When asked if that was the last time the North Queensland product had pulled on the jersey, and if a period of adjustment would ensue, Payten was full of praise for the 23-year-old.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

"I had some experience last year, and it can happen pretty quick. There's some water to go under the bridge there, but what I will say is he (Clifford) is a terrific kid," Payten said.

"He's had a lot of stuff bubbling away for months now - some innuendo and speculation, his wife is 20 weeks pregnant so he's got a bit on his plate.

"He was left out of the team in round three, he didn't kick stones, he just went about his business. He worked hard and that quality from him and the maturity highlights his strength and it will only hold him in good stead.

"It's going to be a challenge. We don't play too different from other teams, so it's not going to be a huge adjustment for Tommy ... if he comes."

It's enough to make a grown man cry ❤️



📝 BLOG https://t.co/sKaLLoYhnTpic.twitter.com/P3E6mFTOUB — Fox League (@FOXNRL) May 28, 2021

It took a moment of pure magic from Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, and a typically ice cool Valentine Holmes to gift the Cowboys the victory and deliver them to the top eight.

Tabuai-Fidow, returning from injury for the first time since round five, was finally given possession with space to move.

Down by six, his brilliant footwork put him over next to the post, with Holmes levelling the scores from the kick.

An error from Coen Hess very nearly ended their late fightback, however a missed field goal from Chanel Harris-Tevita gifted the Cowboys a reprieve.

From 40 metres out, the collected Holmes slotted his shot and sent Queensland Country Bank Stadium into hysterics.

A first-half masterclass from Clifford and Scott Drinkwater heaped pressure onto the Warriors, going into the sheds up 22-6.

Both halves crossed for tries of their own, while they were also instrumental in the lead up to Kyle Feldt and Murray Taualgi's four-pointers.

When Jazz Tevaga was sin binned, North Queensland took advantage.

However New Zealand were quick to respond in the second term, even clawing themselves back in front as the contest went down to the dying stages.

While Payten was critical of some moments which showcased inexperienced in the middle of the park, he was ultimately full of praise for the young contingent.

The likes of Heilum Luki - whose chase on a runaway Reece Walsh will be replayed on highlight reels to come - Tom Gilbert and Peter Hola demonstrated the rapid growth they have undergone.

Payten said a pair of rousing speeches from Tabuai-Fidow and Javid Bowen ahead of the Indigenous Round clash incited an emotional boost for the side, and now they could take a surge of confidence into the bye content in the knowledge an 0-4 start has quickly turned to 6-6.

"I thought Heilum Luki's effort on that play, even though he came up short, was a good example of what we want from our players in terms of competing," Payten said.

"He gave away a head start and nearly ran the kid down, he's a terrific young athlete.

"I reckon the next two weeks if we would have lost that game would've been a tough time.

"It sets us up to have a break, decompress and re-energise physically, mentally and spiritually, and ready to come back to play Manly in Manly. The guys deserve to enjoy what's ahead of us over the next couple of days, refresh and go again."

Originally published as Done deal: Dearden joins Cowboys as Clifford departs