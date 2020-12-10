Donna reveals thoughts on running for mayoral vacancy

Councillor Donna Kirkland has announced she will run for mayor in the Rockhampton Regional Council 2021 by-election

Councillor Donna Kirkland has announced she will run for mayor in the Rockhampton Regional Council 2021 by-election

NEWLY ELECTED Councillor Donna Kirkland has joined the ballot list for mayoral candidates for the Rockhampton Regional Council 2021 by-election.

Cr Kirkland was voted in for Division 7 in the March election this year and is now looking to make her way up the ladder.

Speaking about her decision to run for mayor, Cr Kirkland said it was always an end goal to become mayor.

Cr Kirkland first ran in the 2016 election and only missed out narrowly and even back then she had ambitions for the top job.

While the chance has come sooner than she had thought it would, Cr Kirkland feels ready for the role.

“I have jumped in because of COVID-19,” she said, “It has accelerated the necessity to really immerse myself in council … I haven’t jumped in the shallow end and started towards the deep end, because of COVID I have jumped in the deep end and we are all swimming well and I am swimming well.

“I feel positioned and ready to move to that next stage now only because the opportunity has presented itself and it has always been in the back of my mind.”

Cr Kirkland comes from a background in business, having spent the last 30 years owning multiple businesses across Central Queensland and one in Brisbane.

“I believe the business acumen I bring to the table is something that is really important, understanding businesses and the struggles they have and some of the questions they ask,” she said.

When asked what she would bring to the mayoral role, Cr Kirkland said she had strong integrity, honesty, was diligent, a hard worker and compassionate.

“I know that what I bring to the table is a really good foundation in morals,” she said.

Known by many in the region, Cr Kirkland has been heavily involved with the community for years in a leadership role from chair of the Relay for Life committee to organising other large scale events.

“Those things are important when you are sitting at the council table, you need to have strong leadership, to lead people in a direction that is going to achieve end goals,” she said.

Fellow Councillor Tony Williams has also announced he is running and when asked how she felt going up against her colleague, Cr Kirkland had no qualms.

She praised her fellow councillors and said she has relished the time she has worked with them so far.

“We have a really good group of people together at the moment, we have been working very cohesively together,” she said.

“Ultimately the people of the city are going to choose who they believe is going to be a good leader.”

She commented it was important to note the entire Rockhampton region, including the outer-lying areas of Mount Morgan, Alton Downs, Bouldercome and Wycarbah.

“Let’s not forget there are smaller parts of the Rockhampton region and they have a voice as well and hearing what they have to say is really important,” she said.

Former mayor Margaret Strelow’s departure was quite sudden. She had been mayor since 2012, with another stint from 2000 to 2008.

Cr Kirkland said it would be “big shoes to fill”.

“There are voting adults now who have never known another mayor other than Margaret,” she said.

“It’s not daunting, I have a very healthy appreciation of the task that is ahead of me because I have been able to see what happens in that role.

“I have a very high regard and respect for Margaret and the work she has done.

“I believe I have some good assets to bring to the table, I am happy to learn and I am a good learner and I am a quick learner.”

This by-election is a unique one given it is an existing council term with existing budgets and projects.

Cr Kirkland feels she is not in the position to announce any major commitments and is looking to continue on the positive path council is already on.

“We have got three years to go, it’s a four-year term. There has been a lot of ground work done not only for the next four years but moving into the next five to 10 years and onward into 20 years,” she said.

“There are huge bodies of work that have been done by council and the direction that we are going is very good.

“There are things that I would like to present to the table and when the opportunity arises but the foundational things, the unsexy things like rates, roads and rubbish, that is really important.

“Where we are heading is a good place and I would hate to see all of that just turned on its head.”

Her one project she would like to see come to fruition is council work with social help organisation to create a space.

“A community centre or information hub where people can have face-to-face contact and meet immediately with those services they need,” she said.

Cr Kirkland is also a firm believer in remaining apolitical.

“We need to speak to whoever is in government and work with whoever. I don’t want to disadvantage one member of our community because I have a particular political alignment,” she said.