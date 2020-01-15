Donna’s back for another shot at Div 7

Rockhampton regional Council’s Division Seven promises to be a highly-contested election as questions remain as to whether incumbent councillor Stephen Schwarten will recontest.

Having been narrowly pipped at the post by Mr Schwarten last election, businesswoman Donna Kirkland confirmed she will be back for another shot at a seat in the chambers.

“I am thrilled to be able to make this bid,” Mrs Kirkland said. “I know there are a lot of issues that division seven residents are concerned about.”

Issues front of mind for Mrs Kirkland when she declares her candidacy later this month include infrastructure, parks, crime, and the proposed drug rehab facility.

“Roads and footpaths are a continuing issue in division seven, mainly because we have been behind the barn door when moneys were being allocated,” she said.

“Parks across the division have all received lovely new signs but not much else. Compared to the delightful parks in other divisions, our parks are appalling.

Donna Kirkland plans to run for Division 7 Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

“Crime is a huge concern across the grid and particularly right throughout division seven.

“The proposed rehab clinic is a much-needed facility with its positioning needing to guarantee no adverse impact on nearby residential and/or school precincts.”

Mrs Kirkland said ­illegal dumping had made some parts of the area “literally like a tip of its own.”

“So, cutting high tip fees is another one for me,” she said.

Mrs Kirkland believes she will be able to work effectively with existing council members should they be reflected later this year. She also said she would like to play an active role across all of RRC’s committees and would one day like to chair the parks committee.

As for the Adani ­Carmichael coal mine project which RRC has backed, she said the project “brings hope to the region” and she would support councils’ stance.

“I intend to be a strong voice in council and believe that I can contribute to the wellbeing and progress of the people of Rockhampton and especially those in division seven.”

Mrs Kirkland plans to maintain her transparency during the campaign. She can be contacted on 0408 265 948 or through her Facebook page ‘Donna for Division 7’.