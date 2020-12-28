Donors help CQ Mum with brain cancer

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Brooke's family during her cancer surgery

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Brooke's family during her cancer surgery

All that Brooke Balgowan wanted for Christmas was time with her family in Rockhampton.

Now that dream’s come true, she and her family are in for a rough couple of months.

The 21-year old’s world was ripped apart three years ago when she was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Brooke's family during her cancer surgery

She has a fast growing grade 3 anaplaplastic ependymoma in her left parietal lobe.

Next Monday, on January 4, she will undergo a third round of surgery in Brisbane, followed by six weeks of radiotherapy.

Her husband Jacob will have to take time off his job at ARB where he fits car accessories, in order to stay by her side.

Having exhausted most his annual leave during Covid restrictions, it’s no easy task to spend months apart from his family with a young son in tow.

Jacob’s mother, Gayle Balgowan, has set up a GoFundMe page to support the couple.

To date, over $5,000 of the $8,000 has been pledged.

She said she’s proud of her son for sticking with Brooke whom he met through friends before her diagnosis.

“Most men wouldn’t have had the strength but Jacob’s very genuine like that,” she said.

“He’ll stick with her through thick and thin.”

The couple enjoyed a relatively normal few years following Brooke’s first surgery, welcoming son Ryder into the world.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Brooke's family during her cancer surgery

But in an awful twist, he was diagnosed with global development delay just days before Brooke’s symptoms returned the second time.

His condition is completely unrelated to his mother’s cancer but it means Ryder needs special attention at times.

You can read Brooke’s story and make a donation at https://www.gofundme.com/f/2krc2q-blessings-for-brooke?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

You can find more information about ependymoma research at https://www.cern-foundation.org/