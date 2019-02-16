Don't be afraid to speak out from behind the mask

POSITIVE IMAGE: The way we feel about ourselves affects everything writes Jordie Lynch.

I CAN'T quite wrap my head around the contemporary concept of "image”.

Image has decided that if we look a certain way or fall under a specific label, we have to then act or feel a certain way.

There is one example in particular that repulses me. The view that men are tough so they should plaster over their problems and emotions; in a nutshell, "man up and move on”.

I can't understand this warped way of thinking. It does not belong in our modern day world, not with the way life is today. We are all human. We all have a beating heart and feelings. We all deal with different things in different ways.

The way we feel within ourselves affects the way we feel about the world around us and how we view life going forward into the future.

One conversation can deconstruct our demons and fears and redesign them to be become somewhat constructive. One conversation can give us the chance to rebuild what we thought was broken and begin again.

One conversation can disempower the demons that have dictated how we live and return the power they deprived us of for so long back to our capable hands.

Every single one of us possesses the right to have that conversation, regardless of social category or how we are seen in the scrutinising eye of society.

We live in a fast-paced world and the human race has become an ant race rushing around living out our busy lives in a blur.

However, it is the intense pressure of this particular way of life that can leave us feeling as though we are losing our way.

Our sense of direction can become distorted but with everyone around us so busy navigating their own hectic lives, we feel we can't ask for directions when we feel lost.

I have said this before and I will say it again - tough cookies crumble.

We can present a brave face to the world but the world won't ever have to endure the pain we hide behind our mask.

Don't get sucked into this twisted idea that image is what determines who is eligible to seek help and who should brush pain off and push on.

Image has put way too many people in dark places and left them there to feel as though there is no light and no escape.

Help does not discriminate.

It is there for everyone who needs it so here are some links and numbers to make seeking help a little easier.

Break your silence so you can break away from silent suffering because we are all worthy of wellness and living long, happy, healthy lives.