Don't blink, or you'll miss the massive jets

LOOK up this weekend and you might spot a C17A Globemaster flying low over Rockhampton.

Four of the massive jets will pass overhead around lunchtime tomorrow.

Flying at an altitude of 91 metres, the C-17As will be at a distance of two kilometres from the coast, flying up the coast to the last stop - Rockhampton at 1.13pm - 15 minutes after flying over Gladstone.

In the past, the C-17s have taken a number of different flight paths into Rockhampton, including up the Fitzroy River.

They will fly over the following towns at the times below:

Rainbow Beach: 12:28pm

Fraser Island: 12:32pm

Bundaberg: 12:42pm

Agnes Waters: 12:51pm

Gladstone: 12:58pm

Rockhampton: 1.13pm.

The four C-17As are in Australia as part of Exercise Talisman Saber 17. These aircraft arrived in Australia on July 13 following a non-stop flight from Alaska which saw them airdrop 306 paratroops to Shoalwater Bay Training Area on the Queensland coast.

The non-stop flight from Alaska was accomplished with a series of air-to-air refuelling's over the Pacific, and also included two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17As as part of the mission. On July 15, the USAF C-17As will fly to Queensland to collect personnel, and return to the United States.

The C-17A is a strategic airlift aircraft, capable of carrying up to 77 tonnes of cargo and used for missions including airdrop of cargo, aero-medical evacuation, or missions to airfields with little support infrastructure.

This activity is subject to operational availability, weather, and air traffic control requirements; and may be delayed or cancelled with no notice.