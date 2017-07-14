25°
Don't blink, or you'll miss the massive jets

14th Jul 2017 7:17 PM
RAAF C-17A Globemasters doing a fly over.
RAAF C-17A Globemasters doing a fly over. Che Chapman

LOOK up this weekend and you might spot a C17A Globemaster flying low over Rockhampton.

Four of the massive jets will pass overhead around lunchtime tomorrow.

Flying at an altitude of 91 metres, the C-17As will be at a distance of two kilometres from the coast, flying up the coast to the last stop - Rockhampton at 1.13pm - 15 minutes after flying over Gladstone.

In the past, the C-17s have taken a number of different flight paths into Rockhampton, including up the Fitzroy River.

They will fly over the following towns at the times below:

  • Rainbow Beach: 12:28pm
  • Fraser Island: 12:32pm
  • Bundaberg: 12:42pm
  • Agnes Waters: 12:51pm
  • Gladstone: 12:58pm
  • Rockhampton: 1.13pm.

The four C-17As are in Australia as part of Exercise Talisman Saber 17. These aircraft arrived in Australia on July 13 following a non-stop flight from Alaska which saw them airdrop 306 paratroops to Shoalwater Bay Training Area on the Queensland coast.

The non-stop flight from Alaska was accomplished with a series of air-to-air refuelling's over the Pacific, and also included two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17As as part of the mission. On July 15, the USAF C-17As will fly to Queensland to collect personnel, and return to the United States.

The C-17A is a strategic airlift aircraft, capable of carrying up to 77 tonnes of cargo and used for missions including airdrop of cargo, aero-medical evacuation, or missions to airfields with little support infrastructure.

This activity is subject to operational availability, weather, and air traffic control requirements; and may be delayed or cancelled with no notice.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  c-17a globemaster plane spotting raaf talisman saber 2017 whatson

WATCH: Owner's $200k project to restore Yeppoon historic home to former glory

9 Hughes St, Yeppoon, one of the original coastal homes in the heart of the region. INSET: Rory Wex.

One of the Coast's oldest homes on the market

