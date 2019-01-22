Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dingo on Fraser Island
A dingo on Fraser Island
Your Story

Don't cull the dingoes

bmuir
by
22nd Jan 2019 7:47 AM

Culling the dingoes on Fraser Island in response to the attack of a six-year-old boy over the weekend is simply an ill-thought through knee-jerk reaction.

Fraser Island is home to the only "pure-bred" dingoes on the planet and their populations are dwindling as they are "critically inbred". Some scientists predict that they will be extinct within a decade.

Should a cull go ahead, we will most certainly lose this unique, beautiful species of dog sooner rather than later.

Parents must take responsibility for the safety of their children. A camping trip to a destination where there have been known dingo attacks was a very foolish decision made by the six-year-old's parents.

More Stories

dingo attack fraser island

Top Stories

    Labor’s $1b boost to fuel Queensland jobs boom

    premium_icon Labor’s $1b boost to fuel Queensland jobs boom

    Business Australia’s hydrogen ­export industry would be opened up under an audacious $1 billion Labor plan intended to revive the fortunes of central Queensland.

    SuperCoach NRL study guide: Broncos

    premium_icon SuperCoach NRL study guide: Broncos

    Rugby League NRL SuperCoach 2019 team study guide: Brisbane Broncos.

    Clermont anticipates good prices after summer rains

    premium_icon Clermont anticipates good prices after summer rains

    Rural Summer rain has farmers' hopes up for the first Clermont Cattle Sale

    Former miner racks up 20 charge crime spree in three months

    premium_icon Former miner racks up 20 charge crime spree in three months

    Crime A failed relationship triggers meth-fuelled downward spiral.