‘Don’t despair’: Kern Arcade business has relocation plan

It was revealed last week that the Kern Arcade, a shopping destination in Rockhampton’s CBD, will close in the New Year.

It was revealed last week that the Kern Arcade, a shopping destination in Rockhampton’s CBD, will close in the New Year.

THE owners of Blue Leaf Takeaway will relocate after last week’s shock news that their current place of business, the Kern Arcade, will close in the New Year.

The Ahlstrands plan to stay in Rockhampton’s CBD and are currently negotiating with landlords in East Street.

The shock revelation that the arcade would close came soon after it was announced that three of its iconic stores - Coopers, Propaganda and The Arcade Outlet – would all be closing next year.

Kern Arcade co-owner Clarke Cooper reportedly delivered the news to the owners of the four other existing businesses – Blue Leaf, Arcade News and Casket, Downtown Diva and Scoffins Watches and Clocks - on Thursday.

READ: Shocked business owners speak out about Kern Arcade’s future

There has been no date given for the closure, though it is understood it could happen just weeks into 2021.

The Ahlstrands made the decision to continue in business after the “dreadful” news of the arcade closure finally sunk in at the weekend.

They are keen to reassure their many customers they plan to trade on, and to look after their five part-time staff members who have been with them for a number of years.

“Don’t despair. We have decided we will stay in East Street,” they said.

The takeaway store has operated as Blue Leaf for the past three and a half years.

Co-owner Mary Anne Ahlstrand, who has been in the hospitality industry for more than 30 years, said it would continue along the same “grab and go” format in its new location.

More stories

Council makes statement on Kern Arcade closure

Future of Kern Arcade Markets revealed amid closures

Another long-standing Rocky CBD business to close