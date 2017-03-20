'Don't f***ing order me around': Drunk's verbal cop spray

WILLIAM-Cody James Young was found on the side of the road punching on with his own brother.

After being observed by concerned residents as "violent and disorderly" men laying into one another, the brothers fled the scene.

Police however intercepted their vehicle on Moores Creek Road at about 9pm on March 3 where they tried to restrain the pair.

A Rockhampton court heard both brothers resisted arrest and Young shouted at the escorting officers "don't f***ing order me around c***".

He pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning on one count of public nuisance and one count of obstructing a police officer.

The court heard Young shaped up to the officers before being arrested.

The 22-year-old Blackwater man admitted to "having a few drinks with a friend" earlier that day and had too much to drink.

It is unknown what the brothers were fighting over.

"I am sorry your honour," was his sole statement.

However, Magistrate Mark Morrow was swift to dismiss his attempted apology.

"Sorry really doesn't cover it when you create a problem like this," Mr Morrow said.

Young, who is unemployed, has close to a full page wrap sheet with similar offences in the past.

Due to his history, Young was slapped with a $1,000 fine and a conviction was recorded.