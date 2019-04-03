Don’t ignore these SuperCoach rookies

This week is arguably the most important of your entire SuperCoach season and the expert team at Doctor SuperCoach have you covered.

Player's prices are set to change at the conclusion of the next round and it's imperative that you approach this week with the right goal in mind.

It may be tempting to cull an underperforming premium like Isaac Heeney or Dustin Martin, but it's important that you prioritise bringing in the best rookie-priced players - those with the lowest break evens, as they will be the ones to rocket up in price, setting you up for victory in the long term.

Keeping rookies who haven't played yet or have been dropped will slow your cash generation abilities and while players like Willem Drew, Charlie Constable, Matt Parker and Sam Walsh are obvious picks, there are plenty of other "cheapies" to consider adding to your team.

DEFENDERS

XAVIER DUURSMA $130,800 | Average: 72.5 | Break Even: -69

This smooth-moving wingman should be priority No.1 in your defence. With the departure of Chad Wingard and Jared Polec, the Power are running thin with outside midfielders and Duursma is quietly cementing his place in the best 22.

He has averaged 19.5 disposals and seven marks across both games and is a threat on the scoreboard with 1.5 shots on goal a game. With Karl Amon going down with injury this week, this only strengthens Duursma's job security, and his midfield/defender dual-position status is the icing on the cake. Lock him in.

JORDAN CLARK $144,300 | Average: 67.5 | Break Even: -51

The Geelong half-back shows composure beyond his years. He has slotted into AFL life seamlessly and is exciting to watch when rebounding from defence. He has averaged a cool 16 disposals across his first two games, with a kicking efficiency above 84 per cent which is classed as elite. Clark has achieved good scores against tough opposition and has held his own in both contests. With Jack Henry and Zac Tuohy both out injured, Clark's job security is quite high and he should continue to impress for Geelong.

Jack Scrimshaw has slotted into the Hawthorn defence.

JACK SCRIMSHAW $149,800 | Average: 67.5 | Break Even: -48

The former Gold Coast defender has played well in his first two games as a Hawk. Although he was relatively quiet in his first outing, he backed it up with an impressive game against the Bulldogs, amassing 17 disposals, four marks and four tackles to score 79 points. Given he has quite a defensive minded role his scores may fluctuate from week to week, but with Grant Birchall continually injured, Scrimshaw currently has good job security.

MIDFIELDERS

LUKE DAVIES-UNIACKE $197,500 | Average: 99 | Break Even: -83

With all the hype around Sam Walsh this pre-season, "LDU" became a forgotten man. His high price tag scared most coaches away before the season, but he is now the highest averaging rookie-priced player in the game. In two Kangaroo losses, he has managed to average over 20 disposals (11 contested) at an elite efficiency rate of 80.5 per cent. Although many questioned his job security, he is almost certain to hold his spot while playing at this high standard. He is pricey, but well worth it if you have the spare cash to get him in for a rookie that is not playing.

Luke Davies-Uniacke has made a flying start to the season.

ZAK BUTTERS $157,800 | Average: 77.5 | Break Even: -63

There are very few players with the silk and creativity that Butters has shown this early in his career. He is an excitement machine who will undoubtedly have garnered plenty of fans already. While this doesn't translate into SuperCoach points, the Power playmaker has averaged 17.5 disposals, 1.5 goals and 6.5 score involvements in the two Power wins - and this certainly does bring in the points. Although he is priced slightly higher than most rookies, it is well worth adding Butters for his job security and scoring potential.

FORWARDS

DARCY MOORE $239,400 | Average: 85 | Break Even: -31

Who would have thought that Moore would ever become SuperCoach relevant? As an intercepting defender, he is becoming a seriously good player and has the stats to back it up. He has ranked as elite in 11 different categories, namely his disposal efficiency of 87.1 per cent and averages of 4.5 rebound-50s, 9.5 spoils and 7.5 intercept possessions per game. There is no reason why he can't sustain this level of play, as he has played against two tough opponents and firms as one of the best cash cows in the game. Despite his injury history and high price tag, Moore's defender/forward dual-position status and unrivalled job security makes him a tantalising option.

Darcy Moore at Collingwood training this week.

CONNOR ROZEE $189,399 | Average: 76 | Break Even: -42

Port Adelaide's recruiters have nailed their top draft picks. Rozee was chosen the earliest of the lot and is another solidly scoring rookie. The Power love feeding him the ball where possible and he has averaged 18 disposals, 4.5 marks and a goal playing off a half-forward flank. Rozee is another relatively pricey option but his job security is high - and he also possesses defender/forward dual-position status. Given the lack of forward rookies, if the spare cash is available, he is certainly one to consider.