Bronze orange bugs can be found in a large number on citrus plants.
Bronze orange bugs can be found in a large number on citrus plants.
Don't let Bob bug your citrus crop

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
2nd Dec 2018 2:00 PM

Bronze orange bug, otherwise nicknamed Bob or sometimes referred to as a stink bug, is a common pest of citrus during summer on the east coast of Australia.

The insect pest sucks the sap from new leaves and fruit stalks, causing leaves to wilt and die and developing fruit to fall from the tree.

The only spray registered in Australia for control of bronze orange bugs on edible citrus is Yates Nature's Way Citrus and Ornamental Spray.

Approved for use in organic gardens, it's based on natural pyrethrin and vegetable oil and is an effective contact spray for bronze orange bugs.

Another common way to control these bugs is using an old vacuum cleaner to manually remove them from the tree. Others choose to wear long gloves and tongs to knock the bugs from the tree into a bucket of soapy water.

Be aware they can squirt out a nasty, foul smelling orange liquid which can damage your eyes and skin, so it's best to wear eye protection and long sleeves when spraying for or removing bronze orange bug.

    Local Partners