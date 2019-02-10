Don't make this disastrous divorce mistake

MOVING ON: In divorce cases, the only ground that you need to establish is that the marriage has broken down irretrievably with no reasonable likelihood of a reconciliation.

MOVING ON: In divorce cases, the only ground that you need to establish is that the marriage has broken down irretrievably with no reasonable likelihood of a reconciliation. Thinkstock

MANY couples who have separated sort out their property settlement and then they try to move on with their lives, often without tying up the loose ends.

You don't need to process a formal divorce through the courts before you can commence a property settlement. As long as you are separated you can commence proceedings to finalise property matters.

As a result, many people sort out their property affairs first without finalising their divorce as well.

This can have disastrous consequences as the law does not regard a marriage as ended until the divorce is formally granted.

So even though you may have affected a full property settlement and transferred assets and or cash to your spouse, you are still legally married until the divorce order is finalised.

This can have a dramatic effect where you have an old will that leaves your assets to your husband or wife even though you may have been apart for years.

Another area where the failure to finalise your affairs can be troublesome is with subsequent marriages.

The wedding plans with your new partner can come to an abrupt halt when one party finds out that their earlier divorce was never finalised, and they are still legally married.

To obtain a divorce in Australia there is no need to establish any fault on behalf of your partner.

The court is not concerned with the reasons as to why the marriage is ending.

As long as the parties have been living separately and apart for a period of at least 12 months the only ground that you need to establish is that the marriage has broken down irretrievably with no reasonable likelihood of a reconciliation.

The requirement that you must be separated for at least 12 months does not necessarily mean that you must be living physically apart in separate residences.

Many couples cease to be living as husband and wife but continue to remain under the one roof.

This may be for financial reasons to avoid the additional costs such as rental and electricity involved in maintaining a second home. Alternatively, it can be because neither party wants to leave the matrimonial home and live apart from their children.

Separation under the one roof may occur for a few days, weeks, months or years. If you or your spouse lived separately under the one roof during part or all of the required 12-month period, you will need to provide additional information to the court.

Basically, what you need to establish is that even though you were living in the same house, you were living separate lives. Some of the indicators of this can be separate sleeping arrangements and a cessation of any intimate relationship.

Others can be a division of finances with separate bank accounts or a decline or cessation in normal family activities such as sharing meals together.

The bottom line is to make sure that all legal matters are finalised so that you can move on with your life.

Website: phelanfaPmilylaw.com.au

Paula Phelan is a Family Lawyer with Specialist Accreditation in this area from the Queensland Law Society.

She has been a lawyer for 22 years and is the director of Phelan Family Law, a Rockhampton legal firm specialising in Family Law only.