Belinda Bath, Lifeline Bookfest Rockhampton.
Don't miss out on Bookfest Rockhampton this weekend

Aden Stokes
18th May 2019 6:00 AM
BOOK lovers rejoice, Rockhampton's biggest book event of the year continues this weekend.

Truckloads of books are up for grabs, from as little as 20c. Clothing is also available for $2 a piece.

Last year's Lifeline Bookfest Rockhampton raised nearly $49,000 to fund the 131114 Lifeline Crisis Line.

They're back again at the Rockhampton Showgrounds today and tomorrow.

Hot food and drinks will be for sale, with bags, boxes and hand trolleys available.

There will be free parking on site. Entry to Lifeline Bookfest Rockhampton is also free.

If you are still looking to donate books, don't fret.

You can donate your books at Bookfest Rockhampton.

Please see one of our volunteers at the event for assistance.

Donating anytime

Lifeline welcomes donations all year round. Donate today through your nearest Lifeline shop, Lifeline donation bin or Lifeline Warehouse.

Lifeline Bookfest Rockhampton

Where: Rockhampton Showgrounds, New Exhibition Rd, Wandal

When: Today, 9am-4pm, and tomorrow, 9am-12pm

Cost: Entry is free

