Don't miss Rocky's royal tribute fit for Queen

NOSTALGIA: One of the highest-selling acts of all time, the music and showmanship of British rock band Queen will be recreated with a new show to arrive in Rockhampton next month. James Murtagh-Hopkins

QUEEN is among the greatest rock bands of the 20th century, and now a brand new live experience to celebrate their legacy is hitting Rocky next month.

It is widely known the original band's frontman, Freddie Mercury was hailed by many as the most charismatic and flamboyant performer in contemporary rock with an amazing and unmistakably unique voice loved by many fans worldwide.

Thomas Crane, arguably the best Freddie Mercury in Australia (if not the world), has many years of experience that have led him become the closest thing alive to the real Freddie Mercury.

He sounds like Freddie, looks like Freddie and gets the crowd's reaction just like Freddie.

Crane can even sing amazing opera and play the piano too, so you won't be disappointed with his talent.

Now with his band Bohemian Rhapsody, Crane will bring back to life the visual excitement and stage energy for which Queen were renowned as well as their back catalogue.

Everything is there right down to the trademark cheeky banter and singing contests between Freddie and his audience.

Featuring some of Australia's best musicians, Bohemian Rhapsody will be a wonderful trip down memory lane for music fans.

The show is becoming more and more in demand.

They are touring the United States this month before the show will be performed at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on Saturday, August 24.