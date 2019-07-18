Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOSTALGIA: One of the highest-selling acts of all time, the music and showmanship of British rock band Queen will be recreated with a new show to arrive in Rockhampton next month.
NOSTALGIA: One of the highest-selling acts of all time, the music and showmanship of British rock band Queen will be recreated with a new show to arrive in Rockhampton next month. James Murtagh-Hopkins
News

Don't miss Rocky's royal tribute fit for Queen

18th Jul 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEEN is among the greatest rock bands of the 20th century, and now a brand new live experience to celebrate their legacy is hitting Rocky next month.

It is widely known the original band's frontman, Freddie Mercury was hailed by many as the most charismatic and flamboyant performer in contemporary rock with an amazing and unmistakably unique voice loved by many fans worldwide.

Thomas Crane, arguably the best Freddie Mercury in Australia (if not the world), has many years of experience that have led him become the closest thing alive to the real Freddie Mercury.

He sounds like Freddie, looks like Freddie and gets the crowd's reaction just like Freddie.

Crane can even sing amazing opera and play the piano too, so you won't be disappointed with his talent.

Now with his band Bohemian Rhapsody, Crane will bring back to life the visual excitement and stage energy for which Queen were renowned as well as their back catalogue.

Everything is there right down to the trademark cheeky banter and singing contests between Freddie and his audience.

Featuring some of Australia's best musicians, Bohemian Rhapsody will be a wonderful trip down memory lane for music fans.

The show is becoming more and more in demand.

They are touring the United States this month before the show will be performed at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on Saturday, August 24.

pilbeam theatre queen tmbentertainment tribute
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Community grieves young life lost in Nine Mile crash

    premium_icon Community grieves young life lost in Nine Mile crash

    News He was in the front passenger seat of a car travelling on Malchi Nine Mile Rd when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

    Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

    premium_icon Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

    News "Hamish is one angel that we all need to stay with us."

    Council reveals impending future for Rocky Music Bowl

    premium_icon Council reveals impending future for Rocky Music Bowl

    News Changes to happen to music attraction within the coming months

    Murder link to 500g marijuana possession

    premium_icon Murder link to 500g marijuana possession

    Crime Police found marijuana during raid of Rockhampton residence