Don't miss your opportunity to see Capricornia's candidates speak at CQUniversity tonight.
Don't miss the great election debate at CQUniversity tonight

1st May 2019 12:01 AM
THE Morning Bulletin is holding a Capricornia candidates' debate/forum at CQUniversity tonight from 6-8pm.

There are nine candidates lining up for this crucial election and most are expected to attend the CQU debate, including leading contenders the LNP's sitting member Michelle Landry, Labor's Russell Robertson and One Nation's Wade Rothery.

Some of the hot issues up for debate are Adani, the future of coal mining in Central Queensland, job creation, cost-of-living solutions, power prices, fuel costs and the need for action on the cost of regional airfares.

The public is welcome to attend the CQUniversity debate at the lecture theatre in Building 5/G.02.t

Doors open at 5.30pm.

The event will be live-streamed to the Bulletin's website.

The Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce will be the moderator.

