Don't miss the Rocky candidates' forum at CQU

Independent Margaret Strelow will join One Nation candidate Wade Rothery, Labor's Barry O'Rourke, the LNP's Douglas Rodgers and The Green's Kate Giamarelos at the Rockhampton state election forum.
Independent Margaret Strelow will join One Nation candidate Wade Rothery, Labor's Barry O'Rourke, the LNP's Douglas Rodgers and The Green's Kate Giamarelos at the Rockhampton state election forum. Chris Ison ROK111017cadani1

THE Adani loan, the South Rockhampton levee, Rookwood Weir, preference deals, job growth, power prices and much more.

These are some of the issues expected to be debated at The Morning Bulletin Rockhampton candidates' forum at CQUniversity on Tuesday night.

One Nation candidate Wade Rothery, Independent Margaret Strelow, Labor's Barry O'Rourke, the LNP's Douglas Rodgers and The Green's Kate Giamarelos will be attending the forum.

The Morning Bulletin is inviting readers to send in the questions they want answered by the candidates who want to guide this region to future prosperity.

You can send your questions by using the comment option on this story on our website, by email to tmbully@capnews.com.au or by adding it via our Facebook site when a prompt appears there.

There will be questions from the floor and live coverage by the Bully on our website for those residents who can't make it.

The forum is on at CQU Building 5/G.02 from 6pm to 7.45pm.

This is a larger CQUniversity venue than previously used for candidates' debates there.

Doors open at 5.30pm.

Topics:  qldeelction2017 rockhampton election

