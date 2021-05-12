‘Don’t second guess yourself’: Warning over new COVID fears

With three cases reported in Queensland and new hotel quarantine orders for some Victorian travellers, the state’s Chief Health Officer has issued a warning.

Queenslanders are being warned against becoming complacent in the fight against COVID-19, with Jeannette Young warning people against ignoring symptoms as Victoria fights to contain community transmission.

From 1am tomorrow people who arrive in Queensland after visiting Victorian COVID-19 exposure sites will be forced into hotel quarantine.

It comes as Victoria fights to detect and contain community transmission.

Dr Young, Queensland's chief health officer, said it was vital people remained vigilant against the virus.

"Don't second guess yourself because it could be COVID," she said.

Queensland has recorded three new cases overnight, all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

There were 7066 tests undertaken on Tuesday and the state has 18 active cases.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Dr Young also addressed an incident at Brisbane Airport when alarmed Qantas ground staff were instructed to "open the door and run" after being told a passenger on an incoming flight from Papua New Guinea had COVID-19.

Dr Young said the passenger was a recovered case.

She would not criticise the airport for taking an "ultra cautious approach", but said there was no reason to be concerned.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said Queenslanders, whether they have travelled interstate or not, "if you have any symptoms whatsoever please get tested".

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning hit out at the Federal Government for its failure to invest in regional quarantine in the budget.

"Our hotels were never designed for long-term quarantine - our hotels are not hospitals," she said.

Police on the door of the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

LATEST ADVICE FOR VICTORIAN TRAVELLERS

Victorian authorities have released a list of venues declared exposure sites after a man travelling from South Australia tested positive to COVID-19.

The man, aged in his 30s, recently tested positive in Victoria after completing 14 days quarantine in a South Australian hotel.

In a statement, Queensland Health said anyone who has recently travelled from Victoria to Queensland should check the list to see if they may have been a close contact.

"If you have been to an exposure site and are already in Queensland or will enter Queensland prior to 1am Thursday 13 May, you must call 134 COVID and immediately travel by private transport home or to accommodation and quarantine for 14 days since you attended the venue" the statement reads.

Anyone arriving in Queensland after 1am Thursday 13 May who has been to a Victorian exposure site during the risk period identified is required to undertake mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days.

For those travelling from Victoria or South Australia recently but did not attend the exposure sites listed, Queensland Health are advising to get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, and to isolate.

Queenslanders are asked to continue monitoring the list of interstate exposure venues for 14 days after you arrive to ensure no new venues have been added.

The list of venues is available below and on the Queensland Health website.

A cleaner in PPE mopping the floor at the quarantine hotel the Hotel Grand Chancellor, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston

The man, aged in his 30s, arrived in Victoria and returned to his home in Wollert, on Melbourne's northern fringe, on May 4 before developing symptoms on May 8.

He got tested on Monday, May 10, and returned a positive result on Tuesday morning.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the man's three primary household primary contacts had returned a negative test result.

"Preparatory actions were well under way should any of them have tested positive," he said.

"My understanding is the gentleman departed India via the Maldives via Singapore into Adelaide."

The infected man is currently isolating at home, the Department revealed.

The exposure sites are listed in two tiers, with different requirements for those who may have been in contact with the man.

