Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vincent Kompany celebrates the win with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: Getty Images
Vincent Kompany celebrates the win with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Don't shoot, don't shoot: Kompany defies teammates

7th May 2019 9:38 AM

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany said he had lived up to a vow to "one day" score a long-range goal after his wonder strike secured a 1-0 win at home to Leicester that left the champions in charge of the destiny of the Premier League title with a match to play.

City were heading for a frustrating evening at the Etihad Stadium until Kompany let fly with a 25-yard shot into the top corner 20 minutes from time - the centre-back's first City goal from outside the box.

Read the full story here 

More Stories

Show More
english premier league leicester city liverpool manchester city vincent kompany
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Gracemere's traffic problems get a $20 million ALP solution

    premium_icon Gracemere's traffic problems get a $20 million ALP solution

    Politics Congested road receives much needed duplication promise.

    LNP comes to party with cash for Stanage Bay Rd

    premium_icon LNP comes to party with cash for Stanage Bay Rd

    Politics The Labor Party committed to the road upgrade in April 2019

    UPDATE: Three people transported to hospital after crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Three people transported to hospital after crash

    News Two cars have collided on the Bruce Highway near Raglan

    PREDATOR: Conversations with a killer to find missing women

    premium_icon PREDATOR: Conversations with a killer to find missing women

    Crime The inside man on why he wanted to trap a serial killer