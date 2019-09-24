Menu
Don’t swim or fish near Ross Creek

Darryn Nufer
Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
24th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
PEOPLE have been urged not to swim or fish in the vicinity of Yeppoon’s Ross Creek while authorities rectify a sewage leak issue.

On Tuesday Livingstone Shire Council said the repair of a pipe which failed at a pump station in Yeppoon on Sunday had been successful and investigations into the cause of the leakage were ongoing.

“Council is also in the process of working with agencies involved to prevent future leakages and pipe failure at the site,” a council spokesperson said.

“Water testing to determine if there is any concern for contamination is underway and council is currently awaiting these results.

“The community will be advised when it is safe to return the water in the next couple of days via council’s Facebook page.

“Until then council encourages residents and visitors not to swim or fish within the vicinity of Ross Creek or Yeppoon Main Beach as far as the Surf Life Saving Club.”

The council originally warned the public about the issue on Monday morning.

