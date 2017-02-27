Don't wait till the last minute Rocky

The iconic Aussie band Midnight Oil will bring their full frontal rock to The Great Western Hotel.

ROCKHAMPTON'S Midnight Oil fans have been advised to get in quick and not wait till the last minute to get tickets.

Such is the pulling power of the iconic Aussie band - 100,000 pre-sale tickets were sold across the country last week - Rocky will have to buck their 'last minute' trend.

Ahead of their first world tour in 20 years, a special gig is planned at the Great Western Hotel on October 12.

Frontier Tours promoter Rick Szabo has done plenty of Rockhampton shows and enthused locals not to wait.

"Rocky people like to wait for the last week,” he said.

"But they do not have the luxury this time.

"The pulling power of the band and their long hiatus. Get in early for this one.”

Tickets for The Great Circle tour went on sale at noon today.

Tickets to all 14 shows in their North America tour are already sold out completely while their London show sold out in minutes.

Closer to home, major venues like Victoria's picturesque Hanging Rock and Sydney's Domian exhausted their pre-sale allocations in under 30 minutes.

The final remaining tickets for all Australian dates are available today at staggered intervals over the coming hours check timings here frontiertouring.com/midnightoil and www.midnightoil.com/tour-dates

The Australian tour dates deliver an eclectic spread of Special Guests with terrific up and comers getting amongst it as well as more established acts opening the concerts including John Butler Trio, AB Original, Adalita, Apakatjah, Bad/Dreems, Birds Of Tokyo, David Bridie, Ash Grunwald, Irrunytju Band, Jack River, Jedediah, The Jezabels, The Living End, Abbe May, Something For Kate, Spiderbait, Dan Sultan, Urthboy, and Frank Yamma.