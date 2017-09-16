Don't you ignore the real numbers of Rocky's growth

For Rent sign in front of new house

THERE are two economic indicators that don't lie.

One is the median house price and the other is the rental vacancy rate. Both indicators, when positive, are aligned to job growth.

Unfortunately for Rockhampton, the city's at the wrong end of the scale on both counts.

Rockhampton has the cheapest median house price ($261,750) for the state's regional centres and the highest vacancy rate (7.2%).

Meanwhile Mackay ($335,000) and Gladstone ($292,500) can both celebrate solid price increases for the June quarter while Rocky drifted backwards again this time by 1.2%.

Mackay's vacancy rate was 4.5% and Gladstone's 6.5%. Nothing flash when you compare it to the boom regions of Brisbane (2.8%), Gold Coast (1.7%) and Sunshine Coast (1.2%) but still not as bad as Rocky's 7.2%.

What does this mean? We have either lost residents to the south-east as they chase construction jobs or we've been hit by oversupply caused by the release of subdivisions.

All the while the south-east continues to mushroom, leading to massive government focus and infrastructure investment to service the population growth fuelling the construction industry - which just happens to be the state's biggest - therefore creating a job growth snowball.

Nothing is going to change this scenario unless someone decides to build a coal-fired power station or relocate a regiment of troops here.

Both of these options are major and possible.

They would generate more than 1000 well-paid jobs in brisk fashion. They can be done, they make sense and we need them, or something on that scale, now.