Future of popular CQ food outlets in limbo

Then-Premier Anna Bligh and Paul Hoolihan the Donut King store at Stockland Rockhampton in 2012. Chris Ison ROK060312cmeet7

MUCH loved food icons could be closing across the nation.

Retail Food Group (RFG) announced last week it would be closing up to 200 of its Australia stores.

The company which operates Donut King, Michel's Patisserie, Pizza Capers and Gloria Jeans, said at least 160 of its domestic operations are "unsustainable over the long-term."

When The Morning Bulletin made contact with the company if any Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast stores would be affected, a RFG spokesperson provided the following statement.

"No Donut King stores in Rockhampton have been identified in the review," the spokesperson said.

The company was suspended from trading on the Australian Stock Exchange last week when the profit result was released two days late.

The company fell down to a $87.8 million first-half loss for the financial year to December 31, down from a $33.5 million profit for the same period last year.

To recoup some money, 160 to 200 will be closed outlets by mid-2019, "due to unsustainable rents and declining performances in shopping centres."

Retail Food Group Managing director Andre Nell told analysts the company had "grown too quickly and hadn't realised the organisational efficiencies available to the company."

"We need to get back to basics when it comes to supporting franchisees," he said, "The company has a 22-step process to ensure that new franchisees are of a high quality."