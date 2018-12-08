Dora explores six stores at Stockland, stealing 222 items

A 31-YEAR-OLD woman has been sentenced over stealing 222 items from six stores at Stockland Rockhampton in one afternoon.

Dora Christiana Peters pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to six stealing charges.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Peters and her co-offender entered the first store - Big W - at 1.30pm on October 18, grabbed a trolley and filled it with household items, pet supplies and underwear.

They left the store without paying for 23 items worth $188.90.

She said they also took 36 items from The Reject Shop, two items from Riot Art and Craft, six items from EB Games, eight items from Cotton On, and 147 items from Coles before being intercepted by security.

The 222 items were worth a total of $747 and were later returned to the stores.

Peters had one entry on her criminal history not of a like nature.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said the co-accused was someone Peters had recently helped by letting them stay at her place.

He said the offending was relatively unsophisticated.

"It's bizarre behaviour to be frank,” Mr Cagney said.

Peters was sentenced to a 12-month probation order and no conviction was recorded.