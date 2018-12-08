Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stockland Rockhampton Shopping centre Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Stockland Rockhampton Shopping centre Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK310816cstockland2
Crime

Dora explores six stores at Stockland, stealing 222 items

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Dec 2018 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 31-YEAR-OLD woman has been sentenced over stealing 222 items from six stores at Stockland Rockhampton in one afternoon.

Dora Christiana Peters pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to six stealing charges.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Peters and her co-offender entered the first store - Big W - at 1.30pm on October 18, grabbed a trolley and filled it with household items, pet supplies and underwear.

They left the store without paying for 23 items worth $188.90.

She said they also took 36 items from The Reject Shop, two items from Riot Art and Craft, six items from EB Games, eight items from Cotton On, and 147 items from Coles before being intercepted by security.

The 222 items were worth a total of $747 and were later returned to the stores.

Peters had one entry on her criminal history not of a like nature.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said the co-accused was someone Peters had recently helped by letting them stay at her place.

He said the offending was relatively unsophisticated.

"It's bizarre behaviour to be frank,” Mr Cagney said.

Peters was sentenced to a 12-month probation order and no conviction was recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court stealing stockland rockhampton tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    AgForce furious it was not consulted on closures

    premium_icon AgForce furious it was not consulted on closures

    Education They were 'staggered' they weren't asked for input into the closures

    Fires, habitat destruction and policy failure of government

    premium_icon Fires, habitat destruction and policy failure of government

    News Devastation was due to government failure to properly manage land

    'Law and order' pollies have stuffed up rehab, expert says

    premium_icon 'Law and order' pollies have stuffed up rehab, expert says

    News Judges blast lack of rehab for remand prisoners

    William st Women: Michelle's been around the block and back

    premium_icon William st Women: Michelle's been around the block and back

    Business 'It's a nice little community': Six businesses all run by females

    Local Partners