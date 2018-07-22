Dorothy and Toto to hit the Pilbeam Theatre stage

PLAY SUPERSTARS: The main crew of Emmaus College's Wizard of Oz production, students William Osborne, Brady Acutt, Hanna Bourke and Isaac Burton.

A CYCLONE is set to hit Pilbeam Theatre this weekend.

It's not Cyclone Marcia or Debbie coming for another strike. It's not the basketball team either.

It's the Emmaus College's production, The Wizard of Oz and Kansas.

Kansas City is about to be devastated by a hurricane and rumour has it if you are standing in the right place at the right time you may end up in the Land of Oz.

Emmaus College students have been working tirelessly to bring the Land of Oz to Rockhampton.

The lead role of Dorothy Gale will be played by Hanna Bourke, Good Witch Glinda by Meghann Collins. The Lion is played by Brady Acutt, Scarecrow is Isaac Burton and Tinman by William Osborne. The Mayor of Munchkinland is played by Dominic Chavasse.

This Friday to Sunday, follow the yellow brick road and you may be lucky enough to see a munchkin or lions and tigers and bears, Oh my!

Head along to the Pilbeam Theatre and family favourites like Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tinman and the Lion will come to life on stage.

You will get to sing and tap along to well known songs like 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow', 'Follow the Yellow Brick Road', 'If I Only Had a Brain' and 'Ding Dong the Witch is Dead'.

99 per cent of the roles are played by Emmaus students, except one main superstar.

He is brown, fluffy and wears a red bow - it's Toto.

Toto, also known as Toby will take to the theatre and tackle his stage fright to protect Dorothy from the Wicked Witch of the West along her journey.