Double barred finch: how did species get its name?

DOUBLE-BARRED FINCH: An illustration of this little bird clearly showed the two separate lines or bars, one around the neck and the other round the breast, hence the reason for its name. Keith Ireland

THROUGHOUT my teaching career, I always enjoyed working with the children in classes which, in the early days, were called Natural Science or Nature Study.

In my schools, we based this program on our native birds.

We called it our Bird Club.

As part of building up our store of references, we joined The Gould League of Bird Lovers, which provided excellent material that was very helpful and the children looked forward to being active as young members of the group.

The group was named after John Gould, one of our most famous ornithologists and author of the legendary reference book What Bird is That?

Birds were also popular subjects at Morning Talks, one of which came to mind recently when I saw a double-barred finch carrying a long piece of grass back to a nearby thick bush where it was building a nest with its mate.

Double-barred finches actually build two types of nest.

In breeding season, a pair will construct a dome-shaped grass structure in which to lay their eggs and raise their hatchlings.

At other times of the year, a small group may work together, building different nests to use as night time shelter for them all.

In the Morning Talk Session that I was reminded of, one of the younger class members was very excited because his family had seen double-barred finches building a nest in a nearby flowering bush.

As well as a discussion about the birds, it allowed us to extend the talk to the use of the word "double” and why the birds would have been called "double-barred”.

