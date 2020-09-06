Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Keegan Corney and Chace Wilkinson at the RADMX club day.
Keegan Corney and Chace Wilkinson at the RADMX club day.
Sport

Double club day makes up for lost time

Timothy Cox
6th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Rockhampton Motocross Club held a two-day meeting this weekend, to the delight of riders from across Central Queensland.

Club president Peter Dark said people came from throughout the region - Blackwater, Emerald, Mackay and Gladstone.

"It's generally the CQ region," he said. "A couple of people from down south.

"We get a lot of travellers."

Bailie Torr
Bailie Torr

Mr Dark said he had received positive feedback for the double club day, which was meant to make up for a lost session caused by coronavirus.

"Our sport hasn't been affected too much," he said. "But it's good to see everyone back outdoors and having fun again.

"It's a great community. We all jump in and help each other: we're competitors on the track, but when the chips are down and someone needs help, there's always help available."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Rockhampton club races at Six Mile Reserve in Pink Lily and welcomes motocross enthusiasts as young as four.

"Yesterday [Saturday] was really good, but more challenging with the track conditions - a bit softer and a bit wetter," Mr Dark said.

"It was a long day, but everyone really enjoyed it. Some really good racing in all of the classes.

"We got really positive feedback and the track held up really good."

"It's good to see everyone back outdoors and having fun again."

peter dark rockhampton motocross club six mile reserve
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Just shoot him’: Group robbed pizza delivery driver

        Premium Content ‘Just shoot him’: Group robbed pizza delivery driver

        News FOUR men in a stolen car robbed a pizza delivery man at night, with one offender saying he had been on an ice bender for three weeks.

        UPDATE: Helicopter winches up injured mountain bike rider

        Premium Content UPDATE: Helicopter winches up injured mountain bike rider

        News Paramedics and the RACQ Rescue Helicopter have staged a successful rescue mission...

        Teenage girls injured by collision with tree in North Rocky

        Premium Content Teenage girls injured by collision with tree in North Rocky

        News Airbags were deployed after the car carrying two teenagers hit a tree.

        Rocky doctor raises $47k for cancer research

        Premium Content Rocky doctor raises $47k for cancer research

        Life Medical oncologist Matthew Burge collected $47,240 as part of the Gutsy...