Double club day makes up for lost time

Keegan Corney and Chace Wilkinson at the RADMX club day.

Keegan Corney and Chace Wilkinson at the RADMX club day.

THE Rockhampton Motocross Club held a two-day meeting this weekend, to the delight of riders from across Central Queensland.

Club president Peter Dark said people came from throughout the region - Blackwater, Emerald, Mackay and Gladstone.

"It's generally the CQ region," he said. "A couple of people from down south.

"We get a lot of travellers."

Bailie Torr

Mr Dark said he had received positive feedback for the double club day, which was meant to make up for a lost session caused by coronavirus.

"Our sport hasn't been affected too much," he said. "But it's good to see everyone back outdoors and having fun again.

"It's a great community. We all jump in and help each other: we're competitors on the track, but when the chips are down and someone needs help, there's always help available."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Rockhampton club races at Six Mile Reserve in Pink Lily and welcomes motocross enthusiasts as young as four.

"Yesterday [Saturday] was really good, but more challenging with the track conditions - a bit softer and a bit wetter," Mr Dark said.

"It was a long day, but everyone really enjoyed it. Some really good racing in all of the classes.

"We got really positive feedback and the track held up really good."

"It's good to see everyone back outdoors and having fun again."