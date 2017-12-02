Double delight for big-hitting opener

Opener Cameron Keene is in fantastic form, scoring back-to-back double centuries in his last two games for Emerald Brothers.

Opener Cameron Keene is in fantastic form, scoring back-to-back double centuries in his last two games for Emerald Brothers. Terry Hill

CRICKET: Cameron Keene's latest work with the willow has cricket statisticians scrambling for the record books.

The right-handed opener has blazed his way to back-to-back double centuries for Emerald Brothers in the Central Highlands A-grade cricket competition.

Both innings came in spectacular style and have Keene's yearly batting average sitting just shy of 245, a figure that would leave many of the country's leading cricketers in the shade.

Keene notched up his first double ton on November 18 against the Emerald Magpies, scoring 205 from 118 balls in an innings that featured 16 fours and 12 sixes.

His second, an incredible 220 not out against Dysart the following Saturday, included 21 fours and nine sixes from 132 balls faced.

Keene is still coming to terms with the incredible feat, which many cricket pundits concur has rarely been achieved and likely never been done before in the CH competition.

"The score against Magpies was my first-ever double century and then to go back-to-back the week after was a pretty big achievement," the modest 23-year-old said.

Cameron Keene is a regular in Central Queensland rep sides. Matty Holdsworth

"You always go out there trying to be positive, to do the best you can for the team and to score as many runs as possible.

"We only play 40 overs so once you work your way into the innings it's then a case of going out all guns blazing.

"After I scored the first double century everyone was talking me up, telling me to go out and get another one.

"I really didn't expect it to happen again but clearly I had my eye in from the first one which made it a little easier the second time around."

There is no play in the CH competition this weekend but Keene will look to continue his good form when he leads the CH rep team into battle against Callide Dawson in Round 2 of the CQ Championships on Sunday. In the other game, Gladstone will play host to Rockhampton.

Keene has been playing cricket for about 18 years and emerged as a talent with the ball in his formative years.

"I was a bowler when I was a junior but I just loved hitting the ball so I decided that I wanted to be a batsman when I got a little older," he said.

Cameron Keene has been playing cricket since he was five. Rebekah Yelland

His development as a batsman came on the back of a single-minded determination and hard work.

"I believe that you need to train the way you play. It comes down to setting your mind to something and working to accomplish it," he said.

Keene, who also plays for the Gracemere Bulls in the Rockhampton competition when work commitments allow, is a regular in Central Queensland rep sides.

"I have a natural love of cricket. I enjoy the mateship, playing in a team and just being in the cricket environment," he said.

"My goal is to take my cricket career as far as I can and make the most of any opportunity that I get."

Meanwhile, in Rockhampton A-grade cricket, Cap Challenge leader Frenchville takes on Rockhampton Brothers, Gracemere plays Cap Coast Parkana and BITS and the Glen clash in Gladstone.