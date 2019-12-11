Double delight for Rocky VidaFit teams

SWEET SUCCESS: VidaFit Black team members Bec Lennon, Brodie Maclean, Tai Gwynne, Alex Budrodeen, Jacinda Lawrence and Dan Withers celebrate their second placing in the Advanced division in the All Star Affiliate Series. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

SWEET SUCCESS: VidaFit Black team members Bec Lennon, Brodie Maclean, Tai Gwynne, Alex Budrodeen, Jacinda Lawrence and Dan Withers celebrate their second placing in the Advanced division in the All Star Affiliate Series. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CROSSFIT: VidaFit Rockhampton has scored its best result yet in the All Star Affiliate Series in Melbourne.

Its two teams finished second in the finals of the competition, which attracted about 700 teams.

The VidaFit Black team of Dan Withers, Bec Lennon, Brodie Maclean, Tai Gwynne, Alex Budrodeen and Jacinda Lawrence placed in Advanced.

VidaFit Pink — Jayden Borg, Jack Spottiswood, Kim Brown, Dave Zanette, Steph Rourke and Sarah Pearson — placed in Intermediate.

Withers said it was an amazing outcome.

“That’s our best result ever by a long way,” he said.

“We finished with two teams on the podium — no other affiliate in the country did that so it’s quite incredible.

“We contested the Australian final for the first time in Melbourne five years ago and our Advanced team came 20th.

VidaFit Pink team members Jayden Borg, Jack Spottiswood, Kim Brown, Dave Zanette, Steph Rourke and Sarah Pearson.

“This result shows just how far we’ve come. We’ve been through a few different teams but to go back there, where it all started, and get two teams in second is fantastic.

“I was really happy for all our guys and girls who worked so hard, day in, day out, to get some reward for all the time and effort they’d put in.

“To see their faces light up when we made the podium made all those tough times in training worth it.”

Withers was confident of a strong showing at the finals.

They were both sitting second at the end of the first day but were keenly aware they would have to finish strongly to hold those placings.

Withers said both teams performed incredibly well and their ultimate results came down to the ability to produce in the big moments.

“Physically, we’re not the strongest teams; we go to the warm-up areas sometimes and there’s people in there who are so much bigger than us,” he said.

“However, we always produce on the back of being smart in the way we strategise, backing our ability as well-rounded athletes and knowing that we’ve trained so hard and we’ve trained our weaknesses.

“Our greatest strength is the ability to grit out teeth in the big moments.

“I always say that the ability to hurt on the competition floor is a skill in itself and it’s not only the ability to do that but the willingness to do that for the other team members.”