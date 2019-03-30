Double fatality on North Rockhampton road

A Gracemere man and Koongal woman were killed in a two-car collision on Lakes Creek Rd on Saturday morning.

8.25AM: TWO people have been killed in a two car collision in North Rockhampton early this morning.

Queensland Police have confirmed two people were killed when Holden Commodore sedan and a Ford Falcon ute collided head on at Lakes Creek Road in Koongal at 4.10am this morning.

The driver of the ute, a 47-year-old Gracemere man, died at the scene, as did the driver of the sedan, as 37-year-old Kawana woman.

A 39-year-old Kawana man, who was a passenger in the sedan was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police and emergency services at the serious two-car collision on Lakes Creek Rd, North Rockhampton. Bulletin staff

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and local police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has dash cam footage, to contact them.

Lakes Creek Road remains closed and tow trucks have cleared the cars from the scene.