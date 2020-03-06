Man poses as twin brother after testing positive for meth

A MAN has received a hefty fine after he tried to trick the police into thinking he was his twin brother.

Brandon Leigh Williams pleaded guilty to contravening the requirement of police, driving disqualified and being in charge of a vehicle with a relevant drug present in his saliva.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court that, on December 28, Williams was parked in Burnett St with his lights on.

Sen Const Pattinson said he turned his lights off when police turned around.

When they approached the car, they saw Williams sitting with his keys between his legs.

He participated in a drug test where he returned a positive reading for methamphetamine.

Williams admitted to police he'd had a point and a half of ice before driving.

On February 15 Williams was intercepted on McVeigh St at 11.20pm.

When the officers asked for his name and licence he handed over a licence belonging to his twin brother, who was also disqualified from driving.

Sen Const Pattinson said police were suspicious of his identity and asked Williams for his name again.

He was taken to the police station where his identity was verified and police found he was disqualified from driving by a court order.

He was also on probation at the time of the offence.

Williams, who was self represented, told the court he "shouldn't have done it" and had given his brother's name so he wouldn't breach his probation.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Williams' plea of guilty and that he admitted using ice to police.

He received $1200 in fines and was disqualified from driving for two and a half years.