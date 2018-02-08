Doughy delight: Extravagant Melbourne treat served CQ style

Head chef at Whisk, Amber Kinsey, says the ideas for her donuts are based around chocolate bars.

Head chef at Whisk, Amber Kinsey, says the ideas for her donuts are based around chocolate bars. Shayla Bulloch

COFFEE and donuts is the perfect way to start your morning.

Especially when your brew is accompanied by trend-setting Yeppoon cafe, Whisk's, fully-loaded doughy delights.

The coastal donut connoisseurs have become renowned for their upscale treats, making mouths water since opening last January.

Brains behind the creations, head chef Amber Kinsey, said ever since the first batch went in the cabinet she couldn't keep up with the demand.

"We used to sell out by 9am,” she said.

"It went crazy but we picked up the rhythm and have learned a lot.”

The 32-year-old qualified chef said imagination was the key to finding the perfect combination and she was continually searching for new ideas.

Her one-of-a-kind creations are exclusive to the region.

"We try and base each flavour from everyone's favourite chocolate bars and biscuits,” she said.

"People are just fascinated with them because they look so pretty and exciting.”

From Freddo Frog-filled flavours to Wagon Wheel wonders, Amber said she always had a passion for sweet treats.

The fully-loaded donuts have been an urban craze all over the country as the days of the beloved jam donut dwindle away.

Amber said the extravagance of the desserts caught the eye of customers.

Amber Kinsey, Cameron Kinsey and Kirsten Janes at Whisk in Yeppoon

"We did a lot of research on the best recipes and then reinvented them to suit us,” she said.

"There's so many different textures and flavours people just don't know where to start.”

Amber and her sister, who also is a chef at Whisk, haven't hit any flavour hurdles yet saying simple was best.

"There is a lot of science behind baking and it's not about just following a recipe,” she said.

The duo were always searching for new trends and took inspiration from Melbourne and Perth cafes to add to their extensive menu.

"We do a lot of research and then put our own spin on things so it's more suited to Central Queensland,” she said.

Bread-free breakies was currently the rage in southern cafes with Amber saying she'd already created something to meet those trends.

"We have a few items on our menu like this and they have become our best sellers,” she said.

Amber said the demand for her delightful donuts was strong enough that the cafe was looking into catering and delivery options.

"Some people from Rockhampton and surrounds don't even know we exist so we really want to reach out to a bigger audience,” she said.