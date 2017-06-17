'Down payment' for Rocky project

APART from the prison expansion funding, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow was also happy with the $2 million for the Rockhampton Art Gallery relocation in the State Budget.

She praised the wording of it being a down payment.

"The language that talks about this as being a down payment is a recognition that we're going to be working up our submission and then looking for further support from the State Government on that one," she said.

Cr Strelow also pointed to the funds for Rockhampton Hospital, including the $3million for the upgrade and refurbish works on the Centralised Sterilising Department and $6.8 million to upgrade the high-voltage central energy generation.

"Every time there's a spend at our hospital it reinforces our role as the regional leader and as the regional centre and it's a really, really important thing for us to keep hold of," she said.

"It is a budget that has focused on dollars into regional centres. And I think that the Premier has got it right.

"It has been a noticeable tipping point about keeping the regions viable. And it is quite urgent at the moment that we keep jobs here because we know there's a turnaround coming in mining and so forth but it's so much harder if people have left the region to start everything up again."

Cr Strelow said she knows the south-east corner "can feel a little bit like a vortex that sucks everything" and appreciated the "Cross River Rail's going to suck up" a lot of state money.

"As with any big project, you've really just got to get in and roll your sleeves up and do it," she said.

Cr Strelow said she trusted the future would not see "year after year of big projects in the south-east corner".