Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Melbourne Cup Carnival Media Call
Melbourne Cup Carnival Media Call
News

Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

2nd Nov 2020 10:16 AM

We can't be trackside but you can still keep the tradition going at home and in the office with our 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster.

Super Racing is your place for all the expert tips, best bets, leading analysis plus fashion and trackside gossip throughout Spring Racing Carnival.

No matter where you'll be watching the race that stops the nation, we've got you covered with a downloadable poster to print and get your sweeps underway for the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

DOWNLOAD THE 2020 MELBOURNE CUP SWEEP HERE

 

HOW TO DOWNLOAD YOUR PRINT AT HOME SWEEP POSTER

• Click the download link above

• Once the poster has opened, right click the page

• Save to your computer

• Print at home

Originally published as Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

More Stories

melbourne cup melbourne cup sweep poster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Election promises set to be delivered to Rocky and Keppel

        Premium Content Election promises set to be delivered to Rocky and Keppel

        News With Labor’s candidates for Rocky and Keppel verging on election victory, find out what they’ve promised to deliver the region.

        Chance meeting at petrol station leads to two-day drug binge

        Premium Content Chance meeting at petrol station leads to two-day drug binge

        Crime Man who assaulted motorist in McDonald’s drive-through and crashed car into Dingles...

        Bushwalking group gets lost on mountain after dark

        Premium Content Bushwalking group gets lost on mountain after dark

        News Rescue 300 was called to perform a winch rescue.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.