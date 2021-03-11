Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart here
Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart here
Rugby League

Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart

11th Mar 2021 8:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

In a mad dash to organise your NRL tipping competition ahead of season kick-off? We have you covered.

Download your tipping poster here, with the entire 2021 NRL fixture attached and slots for 37 different tipsters.

Just click on the graphic below and a PDF of the chart will automatically pop up. Click download, then print your poster and you're on your way.

Can the Kevvie Walters-led Broncos rebound from their worst season in history or will the star-studded Titans emerge as Queensland's new NRL heavyweight?

Download your tipping chart below.

 

 

Originally published as Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

nrl rugby league sport tipping tipping chart

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge plan to transform Longreach river into tourism mecca

        Premium Content Huge plan to transform Longreach river into tourism mecca

        Travel The Thomson River will be transformed into a parkland and hive of activity for visitors of all ages.

        Emergency services attend Gracemere grass fire

        Premium Content Emergency services attend Gracemere grass fire

        News The crew stayed to ‘dampen hot spots’ into the night

        $25m allocated for CQ council projects

        Premium Content $25m allocated for CQ council projects

        Politics The funding covers Rockhampton, Livingstone, Gladstone, Central Highlands, and...

        French provincial dream: Is this Rocky’s most stunning home?

        Premium Content French provincial dream: Is this Rocky’s most stunning home?

        Property Hooper Constructions was hired to build the extravagant home on Archer Street.