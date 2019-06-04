Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taiman James Kinloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Taiman James Kinloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Crime

Downs man attacked woman

Sherele Moody
by
4th Jun 2019 2:09 PM | Updated: 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WESTERN Downs man has admitted brutally assaulting a woman in Chinchilla last year.

Taiman James Kinloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to one charge of grievous bodily harm.

The attack on the woman happened on May 8, 2018.

Kinloch-Collier was not required to address the court on Tuesday other than to acknowledge his name and to plead.

Kinloch-Collier will be sentenced in September.

He will remain on remand in custody until his next court appearance. - NewsRegional

court crime prison taiman james kinloch-collier violence woman
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Disbelief over relentless hits on good-hearted charity store

    premium_icon Disbelief over relentless hits on good-hearted charity store

    News CQ town fed up with 'never-ending' crime targeting businesses

    • 4th Jun 2019 2:42 PM
    Defence force to simulate battle conditions in township

    premium_icon Defence force to simulate battle conditions in township

    Council News It is the country's largest and most comprehensive exercise

    Editor's Letter: Aaron Payne Cup brings exciting new offer

    premium_icon Editor's Letter: Aaron Payne Cup brings exciting new offer

    News SUBSCRIBER ONLY OFFER: Livestream Aaron Payne Cup

    Police search for missing boy in Sarina

    Police search for missing boy in Sarina

    Breaking Search for missing teenage boy in Sarina.