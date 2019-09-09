Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire and Rescue teams fight a wild bushfire as it approaches Peregian Beach township on David Low Way. Picture: Lachie Millard
Fire and Rescue teams fight a wild bushfire as it approaches Peregian Beach township on David Low Way. Picture: Lachie Millard
News

Dozen homes lost in Peregian inferno

9th Sep 2019 10:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOZEN homes have been lost to a terrifying blaze on the Sunshine Coast.

An eerie red glow fills the sky above the northern beaches as firefighters try to contain the devastating blaze that jumped David Low Way and tore through Peregian and Marcis Beach.

Member for Ninderry Dan Purdue said at least a dozen homes have been lost.

The homes are believed to be on Lorikeet Dr and Jacana St, Peregian Beach.

There are also reports that a service station is on fire.

Meanwhile, emergency coordinators have slammed the disaster tourists who have started cruising through streets of the disaster zone, hampering fire and evacuation efforts.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

editors picks fire peregian
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Police charge man for sparking Lakes Creek fire

    premium_icon Police charge man for sparking Lakes Creek fire

    Crime Triple Zero call alerted police to suspicious activity

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Bushfires continue to threaten CQ

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Bushfires continue to threaten CQ

    News Bushfires are still burning at Mount Archer and Byfield

    GALLERY: Staff capture dramatic photos of Mt Archer bushfire

    premium_icon GALLERY: Staff capture dramatic photos of Mt Archer bushfire

    News Images show dedicated firefighters protecting homes from fiery blaze

    Drought forces cancellation of popular CQ campdraft

    premium_icon Drought forces cancellation of popular CQ campdraft

    News Organiser: 'We feel the pain of the cattle people'