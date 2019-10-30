Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dozens charged as escort agency shut down

by Thomas Chamberlin
30th Oct 2019 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE say they have shut down an illegal escort agency on the Gold Coast, with 25 people charged, including the alleged business owner.

Police raided a house in Coomera and a 47-year-old man was charged with carrying on the business of providing unlawful prostitution.

The raid was part of police Operation Romeo Manoeuvre which began in March this year.

"During the search officers allegedly located several mobile phones with contact numbers used in advertising for prostitution services, two vehicles used for transportation, a computer with software for booking appointments along with a range of business documents," police said in a statement.

"Police will allege the business was operating under the facade of a legitimate businesses, with documentation uncovered including employment contracts and worksheets.

Senior Sergeant Kevin Groenhuijzen said the investigation outcome was significant as senior figures had been arrested.

Twenty-five people charged will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
coomera escort agency operation romeo manoeuvre prostitution

Top Stories

    Two boys, a lawnmower and a beach

    premium_icon Two boys, a lawnmower and a beach

    News TELL YOUR STORY: It all started with a rusted out lawnmower …

    Woman’s deadly high BAC reading... and she could still talk

    premium_icon Woman’s deadly high BAC reading... and she could still talk

    Crime Police called to welfare check after resident noticed woman in car with dog parked...

    Man mauled in his front yard

    premium_icon Man mauled in his front yard

    News ‘Why did it have to come to my arm being mauled for the council to act?’

    GALA art gallery opens in Rockhampton next month

    premium_icon GALA art gallery opens in Rockhampton next month

    News Next month, Rockhampton will be home to the newest commercial gallery in regional...