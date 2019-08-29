Dozens get out on the water to sail to North Keppel Island

KEPPEL Bay Sailing Club Sailors loaded into nine sailing dinghies and three support vessels for this year's much anticipated annual Keppel Krippler sail to North Keppel Island Education Centre.

KBSC sports co-ordinator Ella Sagnol said the 8.2 nautical mile jaunt saw 57 members participate in an exciting weekend of sailing, stand-up paddle boarding, bushwalking, swimming, damper making and outright fun.

"This is the most looked forward to social event of the sailing year. It is an absolute adventure,” Ms Sagnol said.

"It was also the biggest year for participation by our members and over half the participants had never made the trip before.

"For members young and old it is an opportunity to forge friendships and make everlasting memories.”

The participants were not disappointed with plenty of ocean life to be seen and abundant activities to join in on.

Ms Sagnol said the annual jaunt to North Keppel Island was a fabulous way to engage sailors of all ages and their families for a great weekend sailing with experienced instructors on hand to assist less-experienced sailors and support vessels to help out where needed.

"A lot of young sailors who just completed their Tackers training went in our corsairs with skilled instructors,” she said.

"We departed 9am on Saturday from the clubhouse with very light winds, some boats were towed offshore into some more wind. All boats made it to the island by noon and then the fun really began.

"We saw dolphins swimming and playing as we arrived on the island then sighted whales near Pumpkin Island on the Saturday afternoon, then

we saw dugongs on

Sunday.

"We cruised around to Sloping Island on Saturday afternoon where we did stand-up paddle boarding and swimming,” she said.

"After a lovely weekend of campfires and activities, we set sail for home on Sunday and arrived home a little faster at about 2.5 hours with some boats requiring some towing due to light winds.”

Keppel Bay Sailing Club has teamed with Capricorn Cruising Yacht Club for their next venture, a Discover Sailing Day on Saturday, September 7 from 9am-2pm and the good news is no experience is necessary and the day is suitable for all ages.

The event is free and will be held at CCYC, 1 John Howes Drive, Rosslyn Bay.

This is a perfect opportunity for everyone to give sailing and paddle boarding a go on the beautiful waters of Keppel Bay.