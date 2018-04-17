Menu
NEW JOBS: BMA Asset President Rag Udd with Pheobe Bailey from North Mackay at the 2018 BMA Apprenticeship Program intake. Pheobe has started a mechanical fitter apprenticeship at the Hay Point Coal Terminal.
News

Dozens of apprenticeships up for grabs in CQ next month

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
17th Apr 2018 12:09 PM

RECRUITING for mining apprenticeships is set to kick off in Central Queensland next month, with around 40 spots up for grabs.

BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) will start recruitment of the next cohort of locals for its 2019 apprenticeship program in May.

A series of different information sessions will be held around the region from May 1 to 8.

Last year BMA saw its largest intake in several years, welcoming 40 new apprentices, a number the company hopes to match this year.

BMA Asset President Rag Udd said the business would be seeking a diverse mix of locals from Central Queensland with an interest in learning a trade and working in the mining industry.

"Our operations continue to run at full production, and to sustain that it is critical that our workforces are built upon solid foundations of local people qualified in trades such as mechanics, diesel fitters, electricians and auto electricians and boilermakers,” Mr Udd said.

"We recruited a really diverse mix of people for this year's program intake, and again I'd encourage anyone with an interest in learning a trade and working with BMA to take-up these opportunities.

"Whether they are male, female, Indigenous, non-indigenous, mature-age or a senior high school student.''

Hiring managers and current apprentices will attend each of the information sessions to provide insights into the four-year apprentice program with BMA.

It is recommended candidates create a profile through the BHP Careers Page https://bhpcareers.bhp.com/careers/Login and register for an apprentice job alert to be notified when positions become available.

Session details:

Tuesday May 1, Moranbah Community Centre

Wednesday May 2, Rydges Mackay Suites

Tuesday May 8, Emerald Town Hall

The sessions are scheduled to run from 5pm to 7.30pm.

To confirm attendance at an information session, please email coalresourcing@bhpbilliton.com

