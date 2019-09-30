Menu
Cleveland police found more than 80 stolen vehicles and parts at a property in Redlands last week.
Crime

Dozens of cars found in chook sheds

by Elyse Heyn
30th Sep 2019 2:58 PM
TWO Redland Bay men, aged 36 and 45, have been charged with multiple unlawful possession of motor vehicle offences and will appear in court today after more than 80 stolen vehicles were found at a property last week.

Cleveland Police issued a search warrant for an acreage property with unused poultry sheds in Redland Bay following reports of over 20 Nissan Patrol vehicles being stolen throughout the year.

The poultry sheds at Redland Bay were filled with stolen Nissan Patrol vehicles, car parts and power tools.
The sheds also contained a large amount of vehicle parts including bonnets, wheels, tyres, bull bars, car doors and seats, ute trailers and canopies.

Tool boxes and power tools were also located which were found to be from the stolen vehicles.

Initial investigations revealed 21 of the 80 vehicles found were identified as being of interest either being stolen or rebirthed.

Police are investigating the contents of the poultry sheds.
Most of the vehicles found were Nissan Patrols and police said owners of the vehicles would be contacted as part of their investigation.

The men were located on the property and initially appeared at Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 21.

