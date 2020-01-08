Dozens of contracts awarded for CQ projects

Dozens of contracts have been awarded.

Among contracts awarded by the Queensland Government in the past 30 days were the redesign of the Pilbeam Theatre and the demolition of the Music Bowl.

The report showed that state projects generated more than $2 million in contracts for Central Queensland companies; however, a similar or larger total was awarded for local works to companies outside the region.

Local contracts which went to local companies include:

- The refurbishment of Glenmore State High’s performing arts and classroom facilities ($802K to GT Jeffreys Building Contactors PO Box Redhill)

- The replacement of airconditioning units at Capella State School ($88K to AC Aire Beneraby)

- The design of council precast stormwater manholes ($63K to Humes at Kawana)

- The demolition of a Dooley St depot house ($19K to JAL Demolitions Rockhampton), and

- The construction of a finch aviary gazebo at the Rockhampton Zoo ($82K to BT Builders Alton Downs)

Contracts for local works which went to companies outside Central Queensland included:

- The design and construction of the Depot Hill State School shade structure ($191K to Lauder & Sons Morayfield)

- The design and construction of a Dysart School block ($260K to Hawley Constructions Slacks Creek)

- The refurbishment and new roof for Clermont State High School ($355K to Strategic Builders Cairns)

- The testing of a Mt Morgan substation ($ unknown to Ampcontrol Mackay)

- The operation of the Gracemere swimming pool ($ unknown to BlueFit Sydney)

- The upgrade of Red Hill intersection ($577K to Vassallo Constructions Mount Pleasant)

- The supply of water meters to Rockhampton Regional Council ($ unknown to Elster Metering Northgate)

- The demolition of the Music Bowl ($124K to P&C Welding Cannonvale)

- Concept design for the Pilbeam Theatre redevelopment ($123K to Conrad Gargett Brisbane), and

- Animal transport services for Rockhampton Zoo ($ unknown to Jetpets Tullamarine)