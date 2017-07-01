24°
Dozens of new environmental jobs announced

1st Jul 2017 2:38 PM
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga. Chris Ison ROK020217cshoalwater1

SEVERAL positions in Rockhampton will be among the 60 environmental compliance jobs on offer with the State Government.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the 2017-18 State Budget laid the foundation to restore frontline services, achieve growth and boost environmental protections.

Those hired will ensure the state's environmental laws are complied with.

Positions in Rockhampton and on the Capricorn Coast will be part of the rollout of new jobs.

"Environmental compliance is an important part of regulating industry in Queensland,” she said.

"When a new mine or industrial business gets its approval, Queenslanders expect that the Government will undertake the proper checks to ensure the operation complies with its environmental conditions.

"The people we recruit into these new jobs will increase our 'eyes and ears' on the ground, increase our agility and responsiveness and see our people working more closely with the community than ever before.

"EHP suffered enormous staff losses under the Newman-Nicholls Government, severely compromising its ability to oversee and ensure compliance with Queensland's environmental laws and regulations.

"These new jobs start the process of repairing that damage, and ensure that the right action is taken when environmental laws and regulations are flouted.”

Mrs Lauga said the jobs had been created in new projects within Queensland's environmental regulator.

She said the remaining jobs will be advertised from next week and include project managers, intelligence officers, environmental officers, and data analysts.

More information on the new job opportunities will be available at smartjobs.qld.gov.au.

