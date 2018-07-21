Dozens of Rocky homes to be auctioned over unpaid rates

This house is one of 49 advertised for auction.

This house is one of 49 advertised for auction. Michelle Gately

THOSE in the market for a property bargain will have the chance to bid on 49 home being auctioned by Rockhampton Regional Council to recoup unpaid rates.

Properties can only be sold like this when rates have been overdue for more than three years and council has no other ways to recover the debt.

A spread of auction notices covered over two pages of Friday's Morning Bulletin for homes in every part of the region, including Mount Morgan.

However, council yesterday revealed the number was initially much higher.

Earlier this year, the council sent 81 letters to home owners advising them their properties would be sold if their accounts weren't paid.

Since then 32 have paid their rate arrears and remaining households can still settled their debts before the auctions on August 16.

There are homes throughout the region listed for sale unless the outstanding debts are finalised. Michelle Gately

There was $5,945,035 in forecast rates owing to April this year, 4.28 per cent of the council's forecast 2017/18 rate revenue.

Both Gladstone and Livingstone's ratio of outstanding rates were higher at 5.33 per cent and 7.32 per cent respectively.

Council's acting CEO Ross Cheesman said the sales would take place under the Local Government Regulation 2012.

"In order to give people as much time as possible, council actually goes above and beyond the legislative timeframes and typically waits three and a half years before going down this path, he said.

"As part of this process, we also make sure we work with people who are experiencing hardship to try and get them on a repayment plan so it doesn't get to this point.

IN ARREARS: A house to be auctioned by the Rockhampton Regional Council in a bid to recoup unpaid rates. Michelle Gately

"This is really the last resort and while we don't like doing it, it's not fair otherwise for ratepayers who pay their share.

"Through this process, we will typically see the number of properties for sale reduced before the auction date as all of that property's outstanding rates are paid back.

"For example, another 32 properties which were also issued with a notice of intention to sell have already paid back their accounts.

"Council has a policy in place to help people meet their rate payments and we would encourage anyone who is experiencing financial difficulty with those payments to please contact council.”

The auction will be held at 12pm on Thursday, August 16 at City Hall, 232 Bolsover St Rockhampton.

Properties listed: