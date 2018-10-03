Teens carry out violent rampage in Coogee
DOZENS of teens went on a violent rampage in Coogee last night, punching by passers and trashing the streets of the eastern Sydney suburb.
About 11.30 last night, up to 50 teenagers wreaked havoc along Arden Street, allegedly punching a number of witnesses and throwing bottles at them.
The streets of Coogee beach were also trashed, with the group throwing toilet paper, bottles and upturning bins.
It is believed that most of the teens had fled before Police arrived on the scene.