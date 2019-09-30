Dr Aru stands trial accused of sexual assault

A ROCKHAMPTON plastic surgeon is on trial, defending five sexual assault charges.

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam, represented by barrister Ross Lo Monaco, had pleaded not guilty in Rockhampton District Court to the five charges relating to allegations from three female patients.

The patients’ allegations involved inappropriate touching of their breasts.

Before the trial commenced, Judge Paul Smith warned the jury not to speculate about what might have happened in the previous trial or why there was a re-trial. He said they must consider the case based on the evidence placed before them.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence delivered her opening statement to the jury.

“As a society we place our trust in doctors and our health is often in their hands,” she said.

“They are held in high regard as a profession. During the course of our visits and treatment, we expect them to conduct themselves professionally, particularly when you are in a state of partial undress.

“They need to be mindful, and we come to expect they only touch where is required for that particular examination and there must be some legitimate reason for touching that area.”

Ms Lawrence explained the defendant was a plastic surgeon and people went to him for a variety of reasons, including treatment of skin cancers.

She said the jury would hear from three women who went to Dr Arumugam for treatment and who would tell the jury that through the course of their physical examinations, Dr Arumugam touched their breasts.

This misconduct was said to have started in 2012 at Dr Arumugam’s practice.

Ms Lawrence said the first complainant would tell the jury Dr Arumugam touched the side of her breast.

She said this would happen after he would slowly slip the bra strap of her shoulder, then put his hand to the side of her breast under her bra.

“It was not an area he was looking at the time he was touching her,” she said.

Ms Lawrence said the second complainant would tell the jury that on her second appointment with Dr Arumugam he told her she was covered in skin cancers and had to take before and after photos.

She said the complainant’s vision was impaired and the defendant had his hand on her breast the entire time, using that to manoeuvre her as he was taking the photos.

She said the third complainant would tell the jury that in two different appointments Dr Arumugam touched her breasts.

She said on the first occurrence Dr Arumugam squeezed her breast and on the second he used a magnifying glass to distract her young grandson while he put his hand under her shirt, under her bra, squeezed her breast and touched her nipple.

She said the jury would also hear evidence from the GP who referred two of the complainants to Dr Arumugam, the officer in charge of the investigation and a former president of Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Ms Lawrence closed her opening statement saying the complainants’ evidence was supported by each of the others.

“The similarities between their accounts means they support each other and make it more likely the conduct relating to them is truthful and reliable,” she said.

The trial continues tomorrow.