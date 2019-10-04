Menu
News

Dr Aru trial: Jury to deliberate next week

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
CLOSING statements will be heard on Tuesday in the trial of Rockhampton plastic surgeon Dr Elamurugan Arumugam.

Dr Arumugam, represented by barrister Ross Lo Monaco, had pleaded not guilty in Rockhampton District Court to five charges of sexual assault.

The five charges related to allegations from three female patients, who accused Dr Arumugam of inappropriately touching their breasts. This misconduct was said to have started in 2012 at Dr Arumugam’s practice.

Dr Arumugam was cross examined on the stand yesterday.

The jury is expected to deliberate next week after Monday’s public holiday.

