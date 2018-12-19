Dr Aru trial: 'This is a search for the truth'

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam is accused of sexually assaulting seven patients between 2009-2013. He has pleaded not guilty to all 31 charges and is on trial in the Rockhampton District Court this week.

A JURY in the trial of plastic surgeon, Dr Elamurugan Arumugam, has been told they can only return guilty verdicts in relation to all seven women complainants if they accepted the testimony of two beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge's direction was given after crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence finished her closing address in the trial in which Dr Arumugam pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of sexual assault or alternative counts of common assault.

Patients' allegations range from inappropriate touching of their breasts to Dr Arumugam - known as Dr Aru by colleagues and patients -sticking his fingers in their mouths during consultations.

Late yesterday, Judge Michael Burnett told the jury they were entitled to return 'not guilty' verdicts any time after the crown had closed its case.

He said only the alleged acts against two complainants were not explained by legitimate medical reasons.

Judge Burnett said the jury could only return guilty verdicts for all seven complainants if they were satisfied beyond reasonable doubt of the allegations by those two particular complainants.

During his closing address on Monday, defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said of the five women who made sexual assault allegations by way of Dr Aru inserting his fingers into their mouths, and the three who made allegations of sexual assault by way of his touching their breasts, all had medical histories of skin cancers in those areas at the time of the alleged offences.

He said while the women may have felt uncomfortable about having fingers in their mouths, there was nothing to support the sexual gratification needed in a sexual assault conviction.

Ms Lawrence said it was not as simple as that with seven different women, with no suggestion they knew each other, having made similar complaints.

She said some had seen skin specialists, including skin cancer specialists, for years - one regularly since 1975.

Ms Lawrence pointed out none of the complainants had ever complained about other doctors or had such experiences as they had with Dr Aru, subject to the charges before the court.

She said there was no dispute Dr Aru treated each woman, nor any dispute that most of the areas subject to the complaints were treated for skin cancers or that Dr Aru owed each patient a duty of care.

"This is a search for the truth,” she said.

"This is not a witch hunt (as per Mr Lo Monaco's statement the day before).

"If they were going to make up some allegations, they've certainly included some unusual features, which are consistent across the board.”

Ms Lawrence then pointed out that when Dr Aru gave evidence, he did not have an independent recollection of each consultation.

The trial continues today with Judge Burnett's summing up of the case.