Dr Bree Talbot will run the new mobile wildlife hospital when it launches in October 2020.
News

Dr Bree ‘perfect’ person to run new mobile wildlife hospital

14th Aug 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM
WILDLIFE and exotic animal veterinarian, Dr Bree Talbot, will join the team of specialist wildlife vets creating Australia's largest mobile wildlife hospital.

She will lead the team of veterinary staff operating the soon-to-be launched facility, which is currently under construction.

When finished, it will be mobilised to facilitate response to treating injured and traumatised wildlife in a crisis like a bushfire, anywhere in Australia, from October 2020.

Dr Talbot was appointed to the high profile position for her demonstrated expertise and experience treating high volumes of wildlife and exotic species with high quality, specialist care.

"I'm really looking forward to joining such an experienced team of specialist wildlife veterinarians committed to giving vulnerable wildlife all the treatment they need to get them back into the wild where they belong," she said.

Dr Talbot joins Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital from the University of Sydney's Avian Reptile And Exotic Pet Hospital, where she has specialised in the medical care of exotic pets and wildlife including koalas, wombats, reptiles and many different bird species.

She has a keen interest in wildlife medicine and is a member and examiner of the Australian and New Zealand College of Veterinary Scientists in Unusual Pet Medicine and Surgery.

Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital founder and chief executive, Dr Stephen Van Mil, said Dr Talbot was a "talented and compassionate" specialist vet.

"These qualities, alongside her experience working in bushfire-affected areas to treat badly injured animals made her the perfect person to run our mobile wildlife hospital," he said.

"We couldn't be happier that she's joined us."

Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital is a not-for-profit company committed to prevent extinction and decline of native species and maximise their chances of long-term recovery.

byron bay mobile wildlife hospital veterinarians wildlife
Lismore Northern Star

