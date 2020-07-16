Drag racers sizzle at Benaraby strip
DRAG racers on both two and four wheels cut some sizzling times at Benaraby Dragway on Saturday in round two of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Championships.
Motorcycles outnumbered cars at the first competition round post COVID-19 restrictions, with 50 competitors vying for glory.
CQDRA president Mike Gawley said improvements to the facilities, nominations, the track and processes were showing in spectator and competitor reactions.
“We had people holed up in their garages for months during COVID and they are just so excited to be back drag racing,” he said.
“The excitement levels on Saturday were at an all time high and the racers had a great time.”
Since taking the reins of the club, Mr Gawley has focused on improvements to deliver better racing and more fun for competitors and spectators.
“My goal of making Benaraby Dragway sustainable is now paying off after the hundreds of hours spent in the processes, and by the group of extremely dedicated volunteers at the track,” he said.
“We wanted to make it more organised, make it easier to hold meetings and make it a whole lot of fun for everyone and we achieved that at round two on Saturday.”
One of the highlights in the bikes was Jake Harriman, Mr Gawley said.
“Jake built his bike and has been tuning and refining it, adjusting the clutch and the tyres since the start of the year at our come and try days,” he said.
“Jake’s father has been into the drag bike scene for years and Jake built himself a bike with the aim of running 9.5 second quarter miles.
“On one of his runs he launched that hard he was almost out of control, but he steered that bike down the track and recorded an 8.5...he was over the moon.”
A possible national streetcar record was set by Mackay’s Dave Sheehey in his blue street registered Mustang, recording a low nine second pass for a normally aspirated, streetcar.
The next event at Benaraby Dragway is round three of the CQ Drag Racing Championships on July 25, with an Off Street meeting held on Friday night, July 24.
For more information visit wwwbenarabydragway.com or visit the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Benaraby Dragway Facebook page.
CQ DRAG RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS ROUND TWO RESULTS:
JUNIOR BIKES - Sponsored by Tannum Family Practice
Top Qualifier - Bailey Schneider
Runner Up - Charlie Houston
Winner - Bailey Schneider
SUPER TWINS BIKE - Sponsored by Harbour City Harley Davidson
Top Qualifier - Mark Harris
Runner Up - Mark Harris
Winner - Peter Leggo
STREET CARS - Sponsored by Autobarn Bundaberg
Top Qualifier - Kym McLaughlin
Runner Up - Kym McLaughlin
Winner - Nick Horsburgh
SUPER STREET CAR - Sponsored by Insane Performance
Top Qualifier - Dave Sheehy
Runner Up - Justin Hill
Winner - Brett Kelly
STREETFIGHTER BIKES - Sponsored by HealTech Electronics
Top Qualifier - Blair Pennington
Runner Up - Matthew McLaughlin
Winner - Paul Welsh
MOD BIKE - Sponsored by Harbour City Motorcycles
Top Qualifier - Jake Herriman
Runner Up - Keith Culey
Winner - David Holborow
EAT STREET OUTLAWS - Sponsored by Eat Street Outlaws
Top Qualifier - Todd Marshall
Runner Up - Jordan Wex
Winner - Hayden Kyte